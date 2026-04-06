St. Lucie Mets Home Stand Preview: April 7-12 Vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Published on April 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets begin their 2026 home campaign at Clover Park with a six-game home stand against the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto) Tuesday-Sunday.

Tuesday's home opener is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Games Wednesday-Saturday also begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m. Gates to all games open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

The highlights of the home stand are Opening Night festivities on Tuesday, the first Silver Sluggers night of the season on Tuesday, the return of $2 Night on Thursday and Donate Life Night with special jerseys and fireworks on Saturday.

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for Opening Week:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Opening Night at Clover Park.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Art Shamsky Appearance: Meet 1969 Miracle Met Art Shamsky! The World Series winner will be doing a meet-and-greet on the concourse and signing copies of his book "Mets Stories I Only Tell My Friends".

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

-Magnet Schedule Giveaway- The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2026 St. Lucie Mets schedule magnet.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Palm Pointe Fundraiser Night: Purchase tickets through this link and a portion of your ticket will benefit Palm Pointe.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Sluggers Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Donate Life Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys to honor organ donors. The game-worn jerseys will be autographed and put up for auction at stluciemets.com/auction. All proceeds go towards Logan's UnparALLeled Legacy. There will be a special pregame ceremony at the front gate flagpoles to honor organ donors and their families starting at 4:30 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks (contingent on drought conditions)

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day - All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Heathcote Botanical Gardens. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2026

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