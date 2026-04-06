Licourt Homers Twice, Staff Fans 27 in Doubleheader Split

Published on April 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays and Marauders split their doubleheader on Saturday at TD Ballpark, with Dunedin taking game one 5-1 before falling 4-2 in extra innings in game two.

Dunedin pitchers struck out 27 batters over 16 innings between the two games while allowing only two earned runs.

Yorman Licourt's two homers and a dominant start from Patrick Corbin lifted the Blue Jays to a 5-1 victory in game one, their first win of the season. Corbin and Trace Baker combined to strikeout 13 Marauders and did not allow a run over their seven innings. With the win, Blue Jays skipper Ryan Casteel earned his first career managerial vicory.

The Blue Jays fell 4-2 in extra innings in game two, falling in nine frames of an initially scheduled seven-inning contest. Dunedin and Bradenton traded zero's early on, with the Marauders recording only one hit over the games first 6.2 innings. Blue Jays pitching combined to allow only one earned run and fan 14 Marauders in the contest.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Patrick Corbin (5 IP, R, 0 ER, 4 H, BB, 9 K) earned the win in his Blue Jays organization debut, striking out nine over five innings without allowing an earned run.

He threw 74 pitches, 54 for strikes.

RHP Trace Baker (2 IP, 0 R, H, BB, 4 K) recorded the six-out save in his professional debut in game one, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

RHP Nolan Perry (3.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K) turned in 3.2 innings of one-hit ball in his first game action since August 10, 2023, returning from Tommy John surgery.

RHP Karson Ligon (4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, H, 2 BB, 8 K) struck out eight in his professional debut in game two, allowing no earned runs in four frames.

He topped out at 98 MPH and generated 12 whiffs on 23 swings (52%).

RF/LF Yorman Licourt (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 4 BB) homered in his first two at-bats of the season in game one, recording his first professional multi-homer game.

His first homer, a solo blast in the 2 nd inning of game one, left the bat at 109.4 MPH and traveled 398 ft.

His second homer, a two-run blast to the opposite field in the 3rd, left the bat at 100 MPH and traveled 350 ft.

His long balls were the first by a Blue Jay this season

2B Eric Snow (2-for-5, RBI) delivered in the clutch in game two, ripping a game-tying RBI double down the right-field line in the 8th inning with Dunedin down to its final strike.

The double left his bat at 101.6 MPH.

Snow recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

SS/DH JoJo Parker (1-for-6, 3 BB) notched his first professional hit in the 7th inning of game two and reached base three times.

In game one, Parker put balls in play at 104.5 and 107.4 MPH.







Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2026

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