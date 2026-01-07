Mets 2026 Job Fair Coming January 16th

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will host their annual Job Fair for New York Mets spring training and the St. Lucie Mets season on Friday, January 16th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Clover Park.

The Job Fair will take place in the conference room just to the left of the Box Office. Positions of need include security for open workouts and stadium, box office personnel, gate checkers, bag checkers, ticket takers, parking attendants, camera operators and more.

Aramark, which operates concessions and merchandise at Clover Park, will hold its Job Fair on three Saturdays in January (10th, 17th, 24th) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the stadium conference room.

For more information email info@stluciemets.com.







