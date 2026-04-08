Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Wednesday
Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wednesday's games at Clover Park between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays have been postponed by rain.
The teams will now pick up Tuesday's suspended game on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The teams will then play a seven-inning game later Thursday evening.
The teams will play one nine-inning game on Friday. A single admission doubleheader (two seven-inning games) is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to get the series back on track.
On Thursday fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn.
Mets, Blue Jays postponed on Wednesday Series will resume Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with 2 games
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wednesday's games at Clover Park between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays have been postponed by rain.
The teams will now pick up Tuesday's suspended game on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The teams will then play a seven-inning game later Thursday evening.
The teams will play one nine-inning game on Friday. A single admission doubleheader (two seven-inning games) is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to get the series back on track.
On Thursday fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn.
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