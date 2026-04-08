Gray Dominates with Three Hits, Marauders Lose in Extras 4-3

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Murf Gray dominated at the plate for a three-hit game, but the Bradenton Maruaders (2-3) were cut down 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th by the Palm Beach Cardinals (3-2) on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Clevari Tejada increased his scoreless streak to 6.0 innings, while Luke Scherrer got the offense going with a pinch-hit RBI single.

Palm Beach began the scoring in the top of the fifth against Bradenton reliever Pitterson Rosa. The Cardinals scratched across the three runs, which began with an RBI double from Trevor Haskins.

The Marauders bounced back in the bottom of the eighth off Cardinals reliever Alex Breckheimer. Cristian Jauregui and Josh Tate notched back-to-back singles to put runners on second and first. Scherrer plated Jauregui from second with a pinch-hit RBI single to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Gray singled to right, scoring Tate from second to cut the deficit 3-2. A double by Estuar Suero brought home Scherrer and tied the game 3-3.

After the Cardinals scored a run off Marauders reliever Gavin Adams in the top of the 10th, Bradenton went scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to lose by a final score, 4-3.

Breckheimer (1-0) gets the win, letting up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts over 2.0 innings of work. Adams (0-1) takes the loss, allowing a run (zero earned) on a hit, two walks, and three strikeouts over 2.0 frames

The Marauders and Cardinals play game three of a six-game series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST from LECOM Park. RHP Zander Mueth (0-0, 6.75) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Ethan Young (0-0, 2.45) is on the mound for Palm Beach.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

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