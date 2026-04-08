Jupiter Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener to Fort Myers in 10 Innings

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







In a wet and windy and thrilling roller coaster of a ballgame, the Jupiter Hammerheads (2-2) dropped their home opener to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (2-2) by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For Jupiter and Fort Myers, it was the first extra-innings game of the season.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Quentin Young hit a solo home run off of Jupiter starting pitcher RJ Shunck to give the Mighty Mussels an early 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads immediately answered back in the bottom of the frame. With runners at second and third base with one out, PJ Morlando smacked a two-RBI single to right field to score Carter Johnson and Andrew Salas and take a 2-1 lead after one inning.

After a quiet second inning, Fort Myers took the lead back with a two-run home run by Eduardo Beltre and the Mighty Mussels took a 3-2 lead.

Shunck finished his first start of the season with four innings pitched and allowed three runs on three hits, two walks, and struck out two batters.

In the top of the fifth inning, Fort Myers added an insurance run off of Jadon Williamson out of the Hammerheads' bullpen on an RBI single by Jorel Ortega on a minor league rehab assignment and took a 4-2 lead. Fort Myers later added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a sacrifice fly and an RBI infield single to lead 6-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, which was full of delays, Salas led off the frame with his first home run of the season, a solo home run to right field, to cut the deficit to three runs. Later, with runners at second and third base with no outs, Jake McCutcheon drove in Andres Valor on an RBI groundout. Two batters later, Abrahan Ramirez drilled a single to right field to drive in Morlando to get the Hammerheads close at a 6-5 deficit.

After holding the score, the Hammerheads erupted in the bottom of the ninth inning. Johnson and Salas led off with back-to-back singles to put the tying and winning runs on base. Morlando drove in Johnson on a one-out, RBI single to make it 6-6 which involved Salas being thrown out at home plate trying to win the game.

Nine innings weren't enough to decide the victor. In the top of the 10th inning, Braulio Salas (L, 0-1) surrendered a sacrifice fly to Ryan Sprock to score the placed-runner Young to give Fort Myers a 7-6 lead. Jupiter had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the frame but could not get him in and ultimately fell by the 7-6 final score in 10 innings.

Salas finished a triple shy of the cycle and went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, double, and two runs scored. Morlando finished with three RBIs in a two-hit night.

Jupiter continues their opening homestand with game two against Ft. Myers on Wednesday, April 8th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Marlins #1 prospect Thomas White is scheduled to make his second rehab start for the Hammerheads in the contest.







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

Jupiter Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener to Fort Myers in 10 Innings - Jupiter Hammerheads

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