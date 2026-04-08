Mighty Mussels to Tee up a New Sport at 'Golf Night' on April 18

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are trading their rally caps for to host the team's inaugural Golf Night on April 18, when Hammond Stadium will serve as the 19th hole for golfers and baseball fans across Southwest Florida.

Fans will be treated to giveaways galore, including vouchers for rounds of golf being awarded every inning. Guests of all ages can compete in contest to win Mighty Mussels swag, tickets to a future Mighty Mussels game and other prize packages. Golfers are encouraged to wear their wildest, wackiest golf attire to compete in the Best-Dressed Golfer competition. Hammond Stadium's concession stands also will offer food and drink specials throughout the evening, and local golf pros will be on hand to dispense advice.

"Many people consider Southwest Florida the golf capital of the U.S., and our Golf Night comes just a few days after The Masters at Augusta National," said John Martin, managing partner of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. "We're hoping fans show up sporting plaid knickers, knee-high socks and tam o'shanter caps to really get in the spirit."

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, April 18

- Gates Open: 5 p.m.

- First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Promotions: Golf Night and Bark in the Park

- Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers

- Tickets: Start at $12 at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.







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