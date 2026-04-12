Mets, Blue Jays Split Doubleheader on Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









AJ Salgado of the St. Lucie Mets receives high fives after crossing home plate

(St. Lucie Mets) AJ Salgado of the St. Lucie Mets receives high fives after crossing home plate(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays split their doubleheader at Clover Park on Saturday evening. The Blue Jays won the first game 9-2. The Mets bounced back to win game 2, 11-4.

After the Blue Jays scored seven unanswered runs to finish game 1, they scored three times in the first inning of game 2. But the Mets stayed patient and scored 11 unanswered their runs of their own with the help of several walks and hit-by-pitches.

The Mets drew seven walks and were hit by pitches three times. Three walks came with the bases and two batters who were plunked eventually came around to score.

The Mets rally started in the home first inning when Tommy Pham hit a leadoff double and Randy Guzman hit a RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Mets scored three runs in the second inning off Karson Ligon to take the lead for good. Guzman walked with the bases loaded and Julio Zayas was awarded first base on a catcher's interference to force in the tying run. AJ Salgado then took another walk to bring in the go-ahead run for a 4-3 lead.

Sam Robertson singled to start the third inning, stole two bases and scored on a ground out by Branny De Oleo.

Salgado drove home a run on a single in the fourth. Francisco Toledo drew a bases loaded walk later in frame for a 7-3 Mets advantage.

The Mets broke the game wide open in the fifth inning by scoring four runs, all after the first two batters were retired. Robertson hit a two-run single. Toledo singled home another run and Robertson scored on the play on a throwing error to make it 11-3.

Mets starter Cam Tilly, who surrendered three runs in the first inning, bounced back and pitched into the fourth inning. He was charged with three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings.

Tyler McLoughlin earned the win. He threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.

Salgado went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Robertson and Toledo each went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Pham was 1 for 3 with a double, walk and two run.

In game 1, the Mets were down 2-0 quickly but tied the game in the third inning on a RBI single by Robertson and a sac fly by Pham.

The Blue Jays quickly took the lead back immediately in the top of the fourth. Aldo Gaxiola hit a two-out, two-run double off Mets starter Conner Ware to make it 4-2 Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays posted five runs in the fifth inning to run away with the game. Peyton Williams hit a two-run double and Enmanuel Bonilla launched a two-run homer to make it 9-2.

Elian Pena was 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. He extended his hitting streak to seven games to start the season. Pena did not play in game 2.

JT Benson was 2 for 2 and reached base three times. He is 5 for 7 with a .800 OBP in the series. Benson also did not play in game 2.

Ware took the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (4-4) and Blue Jays (4-4) play the finale of their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. All Little Leaguers who wear their team jerseys receive free admission and a gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.