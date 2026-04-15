Mets Blank Tortugas 2-0

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets shut out the Daytona Tortugas 2-0 on Tuesday night in the series opener between the teams at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

It was a three-pitcher effort for the Mets. The trio of Jose Chirinios, Christian Rodriguez and Ryan Dollar held the Tortugas to four singles and three walks while striking out eight.

AJ Salgado hit a solo home run in the second inning to get the Mets on the board. It was his second homer of the season.

The Mets added an insurance run in the seventh. Sam Robertson led off the inning with a walk and quickly stole second base. Elian Peña then hit a soft RBI single into center field to bring in Robertson for a 2-0 Mets lead.

But the story was on the mound. Chirinos pitched 5.0 innings on just 65 pitches. He scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. Chirinos retired the final nine Tortugas he faced.

The only trouble Chirinos faced came in the third inning when Daytona had runners on second and third with one out. Chirinos got a ground out from Tyson Lewis to first base and then struck out Arnaldo Lantigua to keep the Mets up 1-0.

The Tortugas only mustered one hit after the third inning. It came on a two-out single from Bernard Moon in the eighth inning against Rodriguez, who quickly retired the next batter to finish his night.

Rodriguez got the win by pitching 3.0 innings of relief with one hit, two walks and three strikeouts.

Dollar worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth by getting Mason Neville to hit into a 3-6 double play and then retired Rafhlmil Torres on a grounder to second base on the next pitch to end the game. It was the first career save for Dollar.

Peña led all hitters in the game by going 2 for 5 with a pair of singles and a RBI.

Mason Morris took the loss for Daytona. He was charged with one run on three hits over 4.0 innings.

The Mets (5-5) and Tortugas (3-7) play the second game of their six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live at www.stluciemets.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

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