Parker's First Pro Homer Highlights Four-Homer Night in Loss

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Despite launching four homers and brewing a late comeback attempt, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night 9-7 at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin's four homers marked a season high, and the Blue Jays' 12 total home runs this season are tied for the most among all Class-A teams.

KEY PERFORMERS

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) crushed his first professional home run, a two-run blast in the 7th inning, at 108.3 MPH.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has hit safely in seven straight games, over which he is 9-for-29 (.310) with nine RBI.

His nine RBI are T-2nd in the FSL, and his five extra-base hits are T-1st.

Parker has an extra-base hit in five of his last six games.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) left the yard for the second straight game, depositing a solo shot in the 5th at 104.9 MPH, 423 ft.

Bullard's three homers this season are T-1st in the FSL.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) smoked a solo homer in the 3rd to put Dunedin on the board at 100.8 MPH, traveling 404 ft.

Gaxiola has two home runs and five RBI over his last four games.

2B Adrian Pinto (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) smacked a two-run homer in the 9th with Dunedin down to their final out to make it a two-run game.

His two-run blast left the bat at 105.7 MPH and traveled 411 ft.







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

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