Gameday Preview: JUP vs PMB

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals return from a successful 6-0 road trip against the Bradenton Marauders and face their neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads, for the first time in 2026.

Standout players from the series include Jacob Odle, Ty Van Dyke, Luis Pino, and Jack Gurevitch. Odle secured his first win of the season on April 12, striking out 6 and walking none across 4 innings pitched. Ty Van Dyke received FSL Pitcher of the Week for his dominant performance in Bradenton, and you can read more on that here. Pino hit his stride and was responsible for 3 runs. Jack Gurevitch scored a run at least once in every game in the homestand, continuing his run streak. Overall, the Beachbirds had a very successful roadtrip!

Ty Van Dyke returns to the Dean to face the Jupiter Hammerheads, who currently sit at third in the FSL East standings. The Hammerheads are currently ranked 8th in AVG in the FSL, with Christopher Arroyo leading the team with a .375 AVG. Luis Ramirez and Samuel Carpio both lead with 0.00 ERA across 6 combined games.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Palm Beach sits at the top of the FSL East and are tied with the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the FSL West.

Two Beachbirds currently lead the league in RBIs, with Chase Heath Jack Gurevitch tied with 8.

Chase Heath (hits), Jack Gurevitch (runs), and Trevor Haskins (walks) are all on streaks for their respective stats

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Weingartner, 2B

Jack Gurevitch, 1B

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Brayden Smith, DH

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, C

Christian Martin, 3B

Luis Pino, LF

Ty Van Dyke, RHP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

4/6/26- Yadiel Batista transferred to FCL, Patrick Galle assigned to PMB. Pete Hansen begins rehab assignment.

4/8/26 - Bernard Mack transferred to FCL. Johnfrank Salazar placed on Development List. Brayden Smith assigned to PMB.

4/9/26 - Nelfy Ynfante transferred from PMB to SPG.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 14, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

STREAMING: Watch the Beachbirds.

RADIO: Listen to the Beachbirds.







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

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