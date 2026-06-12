Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Palm Beach Cardinals fell to the Mets last night (2-0), but not without several highlights. Cooper Hjerpe made his rehab debut with the Beachbirds, pitching 2 innings and striking out one. Xavier Cruz, a recent call up from the Florida Complex League, relieved him, and retired 6 batters in 2.2 innings.

Yordalin Pena and Ryan Weingartner had a multi-hit night. Overall, it wasn't the Beachbird's night, but it's a new day.

THE BIRDHOUSE:

-Last night marked Pena's 12th stolen base.

-Deniel Ortiz returns to Palm Beach on a rehab assignment. Last season, Ortiz walked away with FSL Player of the Week, FSL Player of the Month, and FSL Post-Season All-Star awards. He also received MiLB Awards All-MiLB Prospect Second Team at the end of the season awards.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 6

Ryan Weingartner hit his 6th double of the season in last night's game.

FUN FACT:

Brian Holiday was born in Dunedin, FL, home of the Dunedin Blue Jays, Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training, and...orange juice? Orange juice concentrate was invented in Dunedin in the mid-to-late 1930's.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Matthew Miura, CF

Deniel Ortiz, 3B

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Chase Heath, C

Yordalin Pena, DH

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Facundo Velasquez, LF

Brian Holiday, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Deniel Ortiz transferred from FCL to PMB on rehab assignment.

THROUGH THE BRANCHES

MEMPHIS (AAA)

C Leo Bernal smacked a two-run home run with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored during an 11-3 loss vs. Louisville (Reds) on June 6. He has crushed a home run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and is riding a 6-game hit streak since May 27 (.440, 11-25). Bernal has scored 7 runs over his last 5 games since May 29 and has 10 hits during that span.

SPRINGFIELD (AA)

LHP Mason Molina has not surrendered more than 3 ER in any of his 8 starts since April 17 and is 3rd in the Texas League with a 3.15 ERA (16 ER/45.2 IP). Molina has punched out 56 hitters on the season (2nd-most on team). He also leads the St. Louis organization in FIP (3.65), while ranking 2nd in K% (29%) and WHIP (1.20).

PEORIA (A+)

INF Cade McGee crushed 2 home runs while recording a walk and 3 RBI in a 5-0 win vs. Beloit (Marlins) on June 6. He has homered in a career-high 3 consecutive games

(4 total), which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League. In June, he ranks 1st in the MIdwest League in SLG (1.200) and OPS (1.700), and 2nd in HR (4)

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

UTL Cristofer Lebrón smashed a solo HR as part of a 2-hit game with 2 runs scored in a12-8 win vs. the FCL Mets on June 6. Lebron has clubbed 5 HR on the season (T-3rd in

Florida Complex League). He has reached base safely in 10-of-11 games since May 23 and is T-3rd in the FCL in extra-base hits (6), T-4th in TB (24) and 5th in OPS (1.183).

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

OF Emanuel Luna smashed two home runs in an 11-5 win vs. the DSL Nationals on June 6. The 17-year-old has homered 3 times across his first 3 professional games, sharing the Dominican Summer League lead in homers. St. Louis' No. 17-ranked prospect also tops the team with 7 RBI and 15 total bases this season.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026

Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals

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