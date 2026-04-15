Tejeda's Heroics Not Enough, Tarpons Drop Extra Innings Battle

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Blake Gillespie

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Blake Gillespie(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, FLA - A back-and-forth battle at George M. Steinbrenner Field turned into a long night for the Tampa Tarpons (3-7), as the Bradenton Marauders (3-7) pulled away in extra innings for a 14-9 victory on Tuesday night.

The Tarpons came out swinging early, plating four runs in the first inning. They jumped out to an early lead thanks to Engelth Urena, who doubled to bring home Brando Mayea and Enmanuel Tejeda.

Blake Gillespie made the start for Tampa and shined on the mound, posting 4.2 innings and only one earned run, while striking out seven Marauders.

Sammy Stafura put Bradenton on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to right center field. The Tarps tallied on a couple runs in the bottom half with a pair of singles from Logan Maxwell and JoJo Jackson to increase their advantage to 6-1.

Bradenton flipped the game in the fifth. Capitalizing on a Tarpons' miscue, the Marauders exploded for six runs, highlighted by a grand slam from Murf Gray to give Bradenton their first lead of the night.

Each team's bullpen held down the opposition until the Tarpons found life in the bottom of the ninth. With Tampa's back against the ball, Tejeda launched the game-tying home run into the Rooms to Go Patio, evening the score at 7-7 and forcing extra innings.

Bradenton scratched across a run in the tenth on a wild pitch, but Tampa answered in the bottom half, loading the bases before Hans Montero drove in the tying run to extend the game.

The Marauders broke through for good in the eleventh, using another six-run inning to put the game out of reach. Tejeda added an RBI single in the home half, but the Tarpons could not close the gap.

The Tarpons return to George M. Steinbrenner Field tomorrow for BOGO Burgers & Brews Wednesday, with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.