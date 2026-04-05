Tampa Drops Second Straight to Lakeland, 13-4

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla - The second game of the young season saw the Lakeland Flying Tigers (2-0) take down the Tampa Tarpons (0-2) by a final score of 13-4. Despite the loss, Logan Maxwell provided a bright spot for Tampa's offense, going 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI.

For the second straight game, Lakeland struck first. Carson Rucker opened the scoring in the top of the first by driving in two Flying Tigers with a double down the left field line.

Lakeland continued to build its lead over the next few frames. A walk, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly from Hao-Yu Lee helped push the score to 5-0 through the top of the fourth.

Tampa broke through in the bottom half of the fourth when Enmanuel Tejeda came home on an errant pickoff throw, putting the Tarpons on the board.

However, Lakeland answered once again. A passed ball and a fielder's choice off the bat of Newremberg Rondon extended the lead to 8-1 through seven innings.

The Tarps would answer with an Ediel Rivera single up the middle, scoring Maxwell and JoJo Jackson.

Lakeland took advantage of a fielding mishap, and added another run on a Zach MacDonald RBI groundout to third baseman Kevin Verde, swelling the lead to 10-3 in favor of the visitors.

The bottom of the eighth welcomed more scoring from the home side, as Maxwell ripped a base hit down the first baseline to score Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek.

Lakeland would scratch across another three runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach, inflating their lead to 13-4, which would hold as the final score.

The Tarpons will look to bounce back in the series finale, tomorrow at 12:00 PM for an Easter showdown against the Flying Tigers.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.