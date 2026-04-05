Tortugas Drop Series Finale, Turn Focus to Road Trip

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas struck first but were unable to keep pace as the Jupiter Hammerheads pulled away for a 14-1 win on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rundown

Daytona wasted no time grabbing the lead in the first.

After reaching on an error, Tyson Lewis came around to score on an RBI single from Arnaldo Lantigua, giving the Tortugas a 1-0 advantage.

Jupiter answered in the second and took the lead for good in the third on a solo home run from Carter Johnson.

The game turned in the fifth. Jupiter sent 12 men to the plate in a seven-run inning, capitalizing on walks and timely hits to break things open. The Hammerheads continued to add on in the seventh and ninth to extend the lead.

Daytona generated chances early, including multiple baserunners in the third inning, but was unable to convert, finishing 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Lantigua led the offense with a two-hit night, while Lewis recorded Daytona's lone run.

Stat of the Game

18 - Jupiter pitching struck out 18 Daytona hitters, the highest total against the Tortugas this season.

Notes

- Daytona finishes the opening series 1-2.

- The Tortugas have scored in the first inning in back-to-back games.

- Lantigua recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

- Lewis has reached base in all three games to open the season.

- The Tortugas struck out 18 times as a team.

- Daytona went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

- Jupiter now leads the all-time series, 113-100.

- Daytona leads the series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 54-50.

Next Up

The Tortugas hit the road for the first time this season, opening a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, April 7 at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be provided for all 132 Tortugas games on the Daytona Tortugas Radio Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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