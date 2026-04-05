Tortugas Drop Series Finale, Turn Focus to Road Trip
Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas struck first but were unable to keep pace as the Jupiter Hammerheads pulled away for a 14-1 win on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
The Rundown
Daytona wasted no time grabbing the lead in the first.
After reaching on an error, Tyson Lewis came around to score on an RBI single from Arnaldo Lantigua, giving the Tortugas a 1-0 advantage.
Jupiter answered in the second and took the lead for good in the third on a solo home run from Carter Johnson.
The game turned in the fifth. Jupiter sent 12 men to the plate in a seven-run inning, capitalizing on walks and timely hits to break things open. The Hammerheads continued to add on in the seventh and ninth to extend the lead.
Daytona generated chances early, including multiple baserunners in the third inning, but was unable to convert, finishing 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Lantigua led the offense with a two-hit night, while Lewis recorded Daytona's lone run.
Stat of the Game
18 - Jupiter pitching struck out 18 Daytona hitters, the highest total against the Tortugas this season.
Notes
- Daytona finishes the opening series 1-2.
- The Tortugas have scored in the first inning in back-to-back games.
- Lantigua recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.
- Lewis has reached base in all three games to open the season.
- The Tortugas struck out 18 times as a team.
- Daytona went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Jupiter now leads the all-time series, 113-100.
- Daytona leads the series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 54-50.
Next Up
The Tortugas hit the road for the first time this season, opening a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, April 7 at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be provided for all 132 Tortugas games on the Daytona Tortugas Radio Network.
Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Gameday Preview: Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas vs St. Lucie Mets /2026 - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Marauders Split Doubleheader with Blue Jays, Record First Series Victory - Bradenton Marauders
- Palm Beach Drops Opening Series to St. Lucie with 1-0 Loss Saturday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Tortugas Drop Series Finale, Turn Focus to Road Trip - Daytona Tortugas
- Tampa Drops Second Straight to Lakeland, 13-4 - Tampa Tarpons
- Tampa Drops Second Straight to Lakeland, 13-4 - Tampa Tarpons
- Three Threshers Get Multiple Hits in Series-Clinching Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Late Comeback Falls Short as Fort Myers Drops Opening Series of 2026 to Clearwater - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.