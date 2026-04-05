Palm Beach Drops Opening Series to St. Lucie with 1-0 Loss Saturday Night

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - For the first time under the alternate identity of the "Frozen Iguanas," the Palm Beach Cardinals (1-2) suffered their first shutout loss at the hands of the St. Lucie Mets by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, St. Lucie won the opening series and ends a two-year stretch of opening-series wins for Palm Beach.

For the second consecutive night, St. Lucie got the first run of the game. Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez (L, 0-1) issued a two-out walk to Eddinson Paulino who later advanced to third base on Martinez's throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt. Then, Randy Guzman hit an RBI single to make it a 1-0 lead for the Mets.

Martinez ended with three innings pitched, one unearned run allowed, and five strikeouts in his professional debut as well as his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut.

After the third inning, the offenses of both teams settled down and could not get anything across. St. Lucie starting pitcher Cam Tilly (W, 1-0) tossed five hitless and scoreless frames for the Mets in his professional debut and issued just one walk in the contest.

The Palm Beach bullpen combined for six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits and four walks while tallying six strikeouts.

The Frozen Iguanas' offense only registered two hits, one from Cameron Nickens and another from Trevor Haskins, but could not get to third base in the contest and suffered a 1-0 loss on Saturday night.

Palm Beach is off on Easter Sunday and Monday. The Cardinals hit the road for the first time in 2026 when they visit the Bradenton Marauders for six games beginning on Tuesday, April 7th. Palm Beach returns home in the first "Duel of the Dean" against the Jupiter Hammerheads beginning Tuesday, April 14th. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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