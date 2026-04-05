Marauders Split Doubleheader with Blue Jays, Record First Series Victory

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (2-1) split a doubleheader with the Dunedin Blue Jays (1-2) on Saturday from TD Ballpark, dropping game one, 5-1, and bouncing back in game two, 4-2.

In game one, the Marauders jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first against Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin. Josh Tate singled and moved up to second on a groundout by Dylan Palmer. Jack Brannigan singled to left, allowing Tate to score on a fielding error, making it a 1-0 ballgame.

Dunedin answered with two runs in each the bottom of the second and third to take a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dariel Ramon rocketed a triple off Marauders reliever Greiber Mendez and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Blaine Bullard.

Bradenton went scoreless in the top of the seventh, falling by a final score of 5-1.

Corbin (1-0) notched the victory, allowing a run (zero earned) on four hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Reinold Navarro (0-1) took the loss, letting up two runs on a hit, five walks, and three strikeouts. Trace Baker (1) collected the save, allowing a hit, walk, and striking out four over 2.0 scoreless frames.

In game two, Dunedin began the scoring in the bottom of the first with a run off Bradenton starter Levi Sterling.

Samuel Escudero tied the game up with a solo homer against Blue Jays starter Nolan Perry.

In the top of the ninth with Palmer at second base, he moved up to third on a wild pitch and came around to score on a throwing error to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Dunedin tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double from Eric Snow off Bradenton releiver Adolfo Oviedo.

The Marauders took the lead in the top of the ninth against Blue Jays reliever Mason Davenport. Gray laced a double with the bases loaded, putting Bradenton up 4-2.

Oviedo tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth, completing a 4-2 win for the Marauders.

The win went to Oviedo (1-0), who allowed a run (zero earned), a hit, and gained a strikeout over 2.0 innings. Davenport (0-1) took the loss, letting up two runs (zero earned) a hit, a walk, and striking out two over 1.0 frame.

Bradenton takes the day off on Sunday and Monday before begginning a six-game home series against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch from LECOM Park is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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