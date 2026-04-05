Late Comeback Falls Short as Fort Myers Drops Opening Series of 2026 to Clearwater

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped the rubber match of a three-game series against the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex by a final score of 7-5.

Twins' No. 10 prospect Kendry Rojas (0-1) started for the Mighty Mussels (1-2). The southpaw is on a rehab assignment from Triple-A St. Paul. Rojas recorded four outs and gave up two unearned runs while striking out two batters on 35 pitches.

Clearwater (2-1) got to reliever Johnathan Stevens for three runs across 2.2 innings, pushing the lead to 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the frame, Harry Genth rang a double off the left field wall. Genth promptly came in to score on a stolen base and a throwing error, making it 5-1.

Ryan Sprock led off the sixth inning with a walk and advanced to second on another free pass. Yilber Herrera followed with a 103-mph single to plate Sprock, to make it 6-2.

The teams traded runs in the seventh inning to move the score to 7-3, Clearwater.

Still trailing by four runs in the eighth, manager Jordan Smith turned to Adam Falinski to make his professional debut. Falinski faced the minimum across the final two innings, striking out three Threshers.

In the ninth inning, JP Smith II reached on a one-out opposite field single. Sprock followed with his third walk of the contest. Center fielder Jayson Bass cut the deficit in half with a 2-RBI double down the left field line.

Fort Myers' rally would fall short in the bottom of the ninth following back-to-back strikeouts by righty Gabe Craig to close out the rubber match of the series.

The Mussels head on the road for the first time in 2026 for a six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads beginning on Tuesday, April 7. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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