Marauders Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.  - The Bradenton Marauders announced today the 2026 opening day roster.

Seven of the Pittsburgh Pirates top 30 prospects on MLB.com begin the year at LECOM Park, as Bradenton strives for their third title in franchise history.

The team welcomes back manager Gera Alvarez, who managed the Marauders from 2017-2018. Alvarez combined for 126 wins over his two seasons in Bradenton. He is joined by bench coach Jose Mendez, pitching coach Matt Ford, and hitting coaches Jonathan Prieto and Ryan Powers.

Bradenton's roster headlines seven players listed inside of MLB.com's top 30 prospects for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The prospects include right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez (3), right-handed pitcher Levi Sterling (16), infielder Murf Gray (20), catcher Edgleen Perez (23), right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth (26), left-handed pitcher Reinold Navarro (27), and right-handed pitcher Jeter Martinez.

21 players return to Bradenton that spent time in the 2025 season with the Marauders. There are 13 pitchers coming back to the Marauders that includes Gavin Adams, Jack Anker, Martinez, David Matoma, Greiber Mendez, Mueth, Navarro, Adolfo Oviedo, Pitterson Rosa, Sterling, Noah Takacs, Clevari Tejada, and Draven Zeigler.

Eight hitters are listed to return with Perez, Luke Scherrer, Carlos Caro, Brent Iredale, Dylan Palmer, Eddie Rynders, Estuar Suero, and Josh Tate.

The Marauders bring on four new arms in Brandon Cain, Hernandez, Treyson Peters, and Roilan Portuondo, while Samuel Escudero, Gray, Antonio Pimentel, Cristian Jauregui, and Eddie King Jr. are Bradenton's five new position players.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit  www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email  MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from March 31, 2026

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