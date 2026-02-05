Yankees Name Zak Wasserman as Tampa Tarpons' Manager in 2026

TAMPA, FL. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2026 coaching staff, led by newly appointed manager Zak Wasserman.

Wasserman, the Tarpons' fourth manager in as many years, replaces Aaron Bossi, who will serve as the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades' manager in 2026.

Wasserman enters his third season in the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Tampa Tarpons. Before joining the Tarpons, Wasserman spent 2025 as the Defensive Coach for the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, overseeing outfielders and baserunning.

In November 2023, Wasserman joined the Yankees' Player Development department, spending the 2024 season as the Hudson Valley Renegades' Defensive Coach.

Originally drafted out of high school by the San Francisco Giants in 2009, Wasserman elected to pursue a collegiate career at the University of Louisville, where he played from 2010-13. Following college, he competed in independent baseball with the Windy City Thunderbolts from 2014-16, earning a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2014 before later signing with the Yankees in 2016.

Wasserman transitioned into coaching in 2018, serving as Head Coach at Lake Michigan College, where he led the program for five seasons. He then moved to the NCAA Division I level, joining Xavier University's staff as a volunteer assistant in 2022 before being promoted to assistant coach in 2023. As assistant coach, he helped lead the Musketeers to their fourth Big East title.

The Tarpons' Affiliate Coaching and Support Staff will feature a few new faces in 2026; Ben Somorjai (Hitting Coach), Daniel Smith (Strength Coach), and John Stoneham (Clubhouse Manager).

Returning from the 2025 season are Josciel Veras (Defensive Coach), Chris Nyden (Video & Tech Assistant), and Luke Statler (Advanced Scouting Analyst). Additionally, Gerardo Casadiego (Pitching Coach) returns to Tampa after spending two seasons at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, while Jordan Gosztola (Athletic Trainer) returns after spending the 2025 season with Double-A Somerset.







