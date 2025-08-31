Tampa vs. Bradenton Game Cancelled

Published on August 31, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







Today's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Bradenton Marauders has been Cancelled due wet field conditions, continuous rainfall and the threat of more rain forecasted. The make -up game from today will not be made up.







