Finale Between Dunedin AndFort Myers Canceled

Published on August 31, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Sunday afternoon's home finale between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels at TD Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.

All paid tickets purchased directly through the Dunedin Blue Jays for Sunday, August 31st, 2025 will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment within 30 days.







