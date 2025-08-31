Marauders vs Tarpons Canceled

Sunday's series finale between the Bradenton Marauders and Tampa Tarpons has been canceled and will not be made up.

After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return home to LECOM Park to begin a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







