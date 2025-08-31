Marauders vs Tarpons Canceled
Published on August 31, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Sunday's series finale between the Bradenton Marauders and Tampa Tarpons has been canceled and will not be made up.
After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return home to LECOM Park to begin a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.
