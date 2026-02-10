Pirates to Host Block Party Downtown on Saturday, February 14

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pirates Block Party in downtown Bradenton will take place on Saturday,

February 14 on Old Main Street between 3rd Avenue and Manatee Avenue. The Block Party will run from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event.

"We are honored to welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates back to Bradenton for Spring Training and to kick off the season with the annual Block Party." said Mayor, Gene Brown. "The Pirates have been part of our community for over 55 years, and we take great pride in our continued partnership."

Enjoy Valentine's Day with the Pirates as they offer activities for all interests, including an autograph sessions tent with current Pirates players, free block-party themed t-shirts, a kids zone, vendor tables featuring team sponsors and community organizations, and more.

Pirates VIPs will address fans from the main stage during the event. The Block Party serves as a launch of Spring Training festivities in Bradenton.

"The block party is a highlight for the organization every year - it's when Spring Training really starts to feel real, with our players and fans coming together," said Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams. "Our partnership with the City of Bradenton and Manatee County is something we're proud of, and it continues to set the standard for how teams and communities can grow side by side. We're grateful to Mayor Gene Brown and the City and County leaders who keep strengthening that bond every year."

The LECOM Park box office hours are 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturdays when there is not a Pirates home game. On gamedays, the box office will open 4 hours prior to first pitch and close 30 minutes after the final out.

