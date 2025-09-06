Marauders Bats Quieted in 4-1 Loss to Blue Jays

Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders were limited to just three hits as they fell 4-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Blue Jays starter Johnny King was stellar, tossing 4.2 scoreless frames while fanning seven Marauders hitters.

Dunedin took its first lead of the night in the top of the fourth when David Beckles powered a solo shot to left that made it 1-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bradenton answered back when Jhonny Severino led off with a double to left. Two hitters later, Brent Iredale lined an RBI double to right that evened the score at 1-1.

Dunedin grabbed to lead back right away in the top of the seventh on an RBI ground out from Kendry Chirinos and run-scoring single from Will Cresswell.

The Blue Jays tacked on another in the top of the ninth to cap scoring at 4-1.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 59-69 overall, and 29-33 in the second half. Dunedin moved to 60-65 overall and 26-34 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Saturday for game six of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.