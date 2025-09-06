King Fans Seven, Beckles Goes Yard in 4-1 Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Johnny King twirled a gem, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at LECOM Park, evening the series in game four of their six-game set.

The Jays pitching staff combined to yield only one run on three hits and struck out 15 Marauders.

LHP Johnny King (4.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 7 K) fanned seven over 4.2 shutout frames in his final start of 2025. He yielded a one-out single in the first and did not allow a hit over the final 15 batters he faced. He induced 15 whiffs on 36 swings (42% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.2 MPH. King did not allow an earned run for the fifth time over his 12 Class-A starts. With 105 strikeouts in 61.2 innings this season between Dunedin and FCL, his 15.32 K/9 this season leads all MiLB pitchers (min. 50 innings).

RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) hurled no-hit 8th and 9th innings to lock down his third save. Thompson Jr. has now allowed a run over his last nine outings spanning 12.2 innings of work, fanning 15 to three walks over that stretch.

1B David Beckles (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2B, R, BB) launched a solo homer in the 4th inning to open the scoring, his first Class-A long ball and ninth overall blast this season. His solo blast left the bat at 98.2 MPH, and marked Dunedin's first homer since Manuel Beltre left the yard on 8/28 vs. FTM. Beckles recorded his second multi-hit game for Dunedin.

RF Austin Smith (3-for-4, 2B, R, BB) smacked a career-high three hits and reached base four times including a double and scored a run. He's reached base in seven straight and hit safely in six of his last seven.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB) singled home a run in the 7th as part of his second straight multi-hit game.

2B Dariel Ramon (2-for-5, R) tallied his second straight multi-hit game and third multi-hit effort over his last four games. He's reached base in six of his last seven contests.







