King Fans Seven, Beckles Goes Yard in 4-1 Win
Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
BRADENTON, FL - Blue Jays No. 5 prospect Johnny King twirled a gem, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at LECOM Park, evening the series in game four of their six-game set.
The Jays pitching staff combined to yield only one run on three hits and struck out 15 Marauders.
LHP Johnny King (4.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 7 K) fanned seven over 4.2 shutout frames in his final start of 2025. He yielded a one-out single in the first and did not allow a hit over the final 15 batters he faced. He induced 15 whiffs on 36 swings (42% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.2 MPH. King did not allow an earned run for the fifth time over his 12 Class-A starts. With 105 strikeouts in 61.2 innings this season between Dunedin and FCL, his 15.32 K/9 this season leads all MiLB pitchers (min. 50 innings).
RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) hurled no-hit 8th and 9th innings to lock down his third save. Thompson Jr. has now allowed a run over his last nine outings spanning 12.2 innings of work, fanning 15 to three walks over that stretch.
1B David Beckles (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2B, R, BB) launched a solo homer in the 4th inning to open the scoring, his first Class-A long ball and ninth overall blast this season. His solo blast left the bat at 98.2 MPH, and marked Dunedin's first homer since Manuel Beltre left the yard on 8/28 vs. FTM. Beckles recorded his second multi-hit game for Dunedin.
RF Austin Smith (3-for-4, 2B, R, BB) smacked a career-high three hits and reached base four times including a double and scored a run. He's reached base in seven straight and hit safely in six of his last seven.
CF Braden Barry (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB) singled home a run in the 7th as part of his second straight multi-hit game.
2B Dariel Ramon (2-for-5, R) tallied his second straight multi-hit game and third multi-hit effort over his last four games. He's reached base in six of his last seven contests.
Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Carpenter Dominates, Fort Myers Takes Down St. Lucie, 4-1 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mighty Mussels Beat Mets, 4-1, in 7-Inning Game - St. Lucie Mets
- Palm Beach Snaps Three-Game Skid With 12-7 Victory Over Daytona Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- King Fans Seven, Beckles Goes Yard in 4-1 Win - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Duno Homers Among Four-Hit Night in 12-7 Defeat - Daytona Tortugas
- Marauders Bats Quieted in 4-1 Loss to Blue Jays - Bradenton Marauders
- Beach Dogs and Tarpons Canceled on Friday - Clearwater Threshers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.