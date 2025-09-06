Mighty Mussels Beat Mets, 4-1, in 7-Inning Game

Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels beat the St. Lucie Mets for a third straight game with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Hammond Stadium. The game was shortened to seven innings due to a weather delay that pushed the start time past 9:00 p.m.

The Mets held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when Ian Daugherty hit a two-out, two-run single off Mets reliever Joel Lara that put the Mussels ahead 2-1. Lara would then uncork a wild pitch that brought in a runner from third to make it 3-1.

The Mussels scored an unearned run against Lara in the fifth inning on a sac fly by Enriquez Jimenez for the final run of the game.

The Mets offense produced just four singles against the combination of Michael Carpenter and Merit Jones. Carpenter pitched 5.0 innings to get his first win of the season, allowing just one unearned run. He walked one and struck out seven.

Jones pitched the final 2.0 innings of the game for a save in his pro debut.

Mets starter Truman Pauley pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Wilson Lopez struck out two and walked two in a scoreless third inning.

Lara pitched the final 3.0 innings for the Mets and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

AJ Salgado, Trey Snyder, Mitch Voit and Antonio Jimenez each had a hit for the Mets.

The Mets have lost three straight games for just the second time in the second half. It's their first three-game road losing streak of the half.

The Mets (76-53, 42-22) and Mighty Mussels (52-72, 25-35) play the fifth game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

