Duno Homers Among Four-Hit Night in 12-7 Defeat

Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Alfredo Duno homered, broke a Tortugas record, and stroked four hits, but the Daytona Tortugas were down in by seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings that sent the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 12-7 victory on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach (29-32, 61-67) took advantage of nine Daytona (36-27, 65-64) walks, including seven in the two fateful innings. The Tortugas pounded out 14 hits in a losing effort, including three hits apiece from Kyle Henley and Alfredo Alcantara.

The first inning was a busy one as Daytona starter off strong. Henley led off the game with a single, then stole second and third. With one out, Duno singled to right, driving in Henley for a 1-0 lead.

That lead immediately evaporated, though. With two outs, a single and walk brought Chase Heath to the plate, who crushed a 2-0 fastball over the right-field fence for a three-run home run that gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

The Tortugas began to battle back, though. In the second, Daytona scratched together three infield hits. The last one was a chopper that Henley legged out, bringing home Drew Davies to trim the deficit to one run.

An inning later, the Tortugas pulled even in style. Duno led off the inning and lined an 0-1 fastball over the left-field fence for his league-leading 17th home run of the season. Duno's RBI was his 80th of the season, surpassing the Tortugas' single-season record of 79 set by Aristedes Aquino in 2016.

In the fourth, though, Palm Beach regained the lead. Back-to-back one-out singles put two on with one away. The Cardinals then tried a double steal, but Duno threw out the trail runner at second. However, a wild pitch followed to bring in Heath from third, putting Palm Beach back in front, 4-3.

Stephen Quigley came on in the fifth and was locked in to start his night, striking out the side. Then in the sixth, the Tortugas used a two-out rally to re-gain the lead. Alcantara and Henley each stroked their third hits of the night, then Kien Vu hit a sinking fly ball to right-center that just fell in. Alcantara and Henley both raced home to give Daytona a 5-4 lead.

That lead would dissipate in a slow and painful manner, though, in the bottom of the sixth. A one-out hit batter was followed by a walk, which itself only came after a foul pop-up was dropped. With two outs, a second walk loaded the bases. After a pitching change, three straight walks followed to force in three runs to give Palm Beach a 7-5 lead.

In the seventh, the wildness continued. Following a leadoff single, two more walks loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, a throwing error brought in two runs. A third walk re-loaded the bases for Ryan Weingartner, who lined a two-run single that put the Cardinals ahead 11-5.

Daytona scored in the eighth with Bernard Moon singled with one out, moved up on a groundout, and took off for a third on a ball in the dirt. A wild throw then brought him home. However, Palm Beach got the run right back on a solo homer by Luis Pino.

In the ninth, an error, hit batter, and single loaded the bases with no outs for the Tortugas. Daytona, though, was only able to muster one run on a Mason Neville sacrifice fly, as the Cardinals closed out a 12-7 win.

The Tortugas will play the penultimate game of the 2025 regular season against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:00 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 5:50.

Playoff tickets for Tuesday, September 9 at 6:35 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the St. Lucie Mets are on sale now. They can be purchased here, by calling 386-257-3172, or visiting the Tortugas box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.