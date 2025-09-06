Palm Beach Snaps Three-Game Skid With 12-7 Victory Over Daytona Friday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (29-34; 61-67) offense broke out of a slump with a 12-7 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (36-27; 65-64) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Chase Heath and Luis Pino both hit home runs for the Cardinals. The 12 runs for the Cardinals were the most in a game since a 12-3 win over Daytona back on May 20th.

Daytona opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Kyle Henley started the ballgame with a bloop single to center field against Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke. Henley then stole second and third base to move himself into scoring position. Alfredo Duno drove him in with an RBI single to give the Tortugas an early 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach answered immediately in the bottom of the first inning. Daytona relief pitcher Mason Morris quickly retired the first two hitters of the inning, but then he ran into trouble as Michael Dattalo hit a single into center field and Luis Pino worked a walk to start a rally. Heath came through with a three-run home run to right field, his third home run of the season, as the Cardinals took their first lead of the week with a 3-1 advantage after one inning.

The early back-and-forth continued as the Tortugas got a run back in the top of the second inning. Daytona had three infield hits in the frame, including an RBI single by Henley, to trim Daytona's deficit to 3-2. After Morris retired the Cardinals in order in the bottom of the second inning, the Tortugas closed the gap in the top of the third inning. Duno led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, his league-leading 17th homer of the year, to tie the game at 3-3.

Van Dyke finished the final start of his debut campaign with three runs allowed on six hits and one walk over 2 1/3 innings pitched and also struck out a season-high four batters.

Palm Beach took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Heath and Matthew Miura linked up for back-to-back singles with one out. Although Miura was thrown out on an attempted double steal, Heath was able to advance to third base. A wild pitch by Daytona relief pitcher Brady Afthim allowed Heath to score and the Cardinals took a 4-3 advantage through four innings.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the teams traded blows in the sixth inning. After Bobby Olsen got two quick outs for Palm Beach in the top of the inning, Alfredo Alcantara laid down a bunt single. The Cardinals turned to Alan Reyes (W, 2-0; BS, 2) to hold their lead. However, Henley greeted him with a single to put two runners on base. Kien Vu then connected on a two-RBI single to put Daytona in front by a 5-4 score. Vu later tried to score on a single by Duno, but Pino threw him out at home plate to keep the Cardinals within a run on his team-leading 10th outfield assist.

Palm Beach tipped the scales back in their favor in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Cardinals loaded the bases against Daytona relief pitcher Stephen Quigley (L, 3-2) on a hit batter and two walks. With two outs in the inning, the Tortugas turned to Trent Hodgdon (BS, 5) to record the final out of the frame. However, he walked three consecutive hitters as the Cardinals took the lead back at 7-5 through six innings.

Reyes tossed a shutdown top of the seventh inning, and the Cardinals continued to pour on the offense in the bottom half of the frame. Palm Beach loaded the bases on a Trevor Haskins single and two walks before Daytona could record an out. Miura hit a ground ball that could have resulted in two outs, but a throwing error by Daytona shortstop Tyson Lewis allowed two runs to score. Ryan Weingartner added a two-RBI single later in the inning as the Cardinals took the largest lead of the night at 11-5 through seven innings.

Daytona was able to get a run back in the top of the eighth inning. Bernard Moon reached with a one-out single against Palm Beach relief pitcher Sam Brodersen. A wild pitch moved Moon over to third base, and a throwing error by Palm Beach catcher Heriberto Caraballo, his first of the season, brought Moon home to move the score to 11-6.

Palm Beach responded in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pino cleared the fence in left field for a solo home run, his ninth blast of the season, as the Cardinals stayed ahead by six runs with a 12-6 lead after eight innings.

The Tortugas got a run back in the top of the ninth inning on a Mason Neville sacrifice fly, but Palm Beach relief pitcher Anthony Watts put the finishing touches on a 12-7 win for the Cardinals.

