3 Former Palm Beach Cardinals Named All-MiLB Prospect Teams

Published on September 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - On September 29th, 2025, Minor League Baseball announced their First and Second All-MiLB Prospect Teams. The Cardinals were one of two organizations with three representatives, with former Palm Beach Cardinals JJ Wetherholt, Deniel Ortiz, and Rainiel Rodriguez spread out across both teams.

JJ Wetherholt, the #1 prospect in the Cardinals organization and 2024 Palm Beach Cardinal, was honored as a first team second baseman. He experienced great success across Double-A and Triple-A, earning MVP honors in the Texas League and named Triple-A's Top MLB prospect. He slashed .306/.421/.510 in his first full season after getting drafted last July, and hit 17 home runs and 59 RBI. His power was on display, reaching a .203 ISO, as was his efficient baserunning (23 steals in 26 attempts) and plate decisions (72 walks and 12 HBP to 73 K).

Deniel Ortiz, #23 prospect for the Cardinals organization, was honored as a second team third baseman. Drafted in the 16th round of the 2024 draft, Ortiz slashed .300/.416/.462 in 107 games across Single A Palm Beach and High A Peoria Chiefs. He posted an .852 OPS with 31 steals in Single A. and later hit .938 OPS in High A. Ortiz had earned a variety of awards this season, with Player of the Week awards secured in both the Florida State and Midwest Leagues, FSL Player of the Month and FSL Post-Season All-Star.

Rainiel Rodriguez was honored as a second team designated hitter. Rodriguez, the Cardinals #4 prospect and #93 on the MLB Top 100 Prospects list, slugged his way from the FCL to HIgh A. He posted 20 home runs between the FCL (.831 SLG in 20 games) and SIngle-A (.498 SLG in 60 games). He ended the season playing 4 games in High A. Rodriguez has also received other awards, including DSL Mid-Season All-Star, DSL Player of the Month, DSL Post-Season All-Star, FCL Player of the Week, FCL Player of the Month, and FSL Post-Season All-Star.

