Palm Beach Cardinals Launch First Alternate Identity: Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas

The Palm Beach Cardinals, Class-A for the St. Louis Cardinals, are connecting with their South Florida roots by becoming the Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas presented by IggyTrap for a limited time in 2026. The Frozen Iguanas are the first alternate identity rebrand with the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Iguanas are just a part of the views in Jupiter. In trees, on golf courses, in your backyard...you name it, they're probably there. These cold-blooded reptiles thrive in the summer heat, but as the temperature goes down, so do the iguanas. When the temperature hits below 50 degrees, iguanas can often be seen in a dormant "frozen" state and even fall out of trees. But don't worry! The iguanas remain unharmed and spring back to life when the sun comes out.

The Cardinals will be wearing specially designed Frozen Iguanas hats and jerseys, featuring the icy blues and vibrant greens on all 12 home Saturdays in 2026. To see the uniforms come to life and to check out some merchandise in person, join us at Fan Fest on January 10th!

The Ice-Cold 12 Pack, a special package with tickets to all the Frozen Iguana games, access to exclusive events with the team, a team store discount, and more, will be available to purchase on January 3rd! Visit https://www.milb.com/palm-beach/tickets/frozen-iguanas or call the Cardinals at 561-630-1828 to learn how to purchase your package.

The Palm Beach Cardinals are proud to partner with IggyTrap for this new alternate identity, an iguana removal company that specializes in safe, humane, and eco-friendly removal.

Known for their fast response, professional service, and humane approach, IggyTrap has quickly become the fastest-growing iguana removal company in South Florida, providing comprehensive solutions that protect properties, landscaping, and public spaces. What sets IggyTrap apart is its patented, industry-exclusive IggyTrap™. Unlike any other trap on the market, the IggyTrap™ is specifically engineered for iguanas, capturing up to two dozen iguanas at once,24 hours a day. Developed and rigorously tested over a year by Florida Atlantic University Graduate: Pierce Kennamer, the trap's design is informed by thousands of hours of behavioral studies to maximize efficiency, safety, and humane treatment.

As the official presenting sponsor of the Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas, IggyTrap will play a key role in supporting the launch of the Frozen Iguanas, including assisting in on-site activations, promotions, and more.

The Palm Beach Cardinals and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium look forward to partnering with IggyTrap for the 2026 season! To learn more about IggyTrap, visit their website here.

Frozen Iguanas merchandise is available for preorder online at https://rogerdeanchevroletstadium.milbstore.com/. Grab your gear and join us for the first Frozen Iguanas game on April 4th, 2026!

Full Frozen Iguanas Schedule:

April 4th vs. St. Lucie Mets @ 6:00 PM

April 18th vs. Jupiter Hammerheads @ 6:00 PM

May 2nd vs. Clearwater Threshers @ 6:00 PM

May 16th vs. Daytona Tortugas @ 6:00 PM

May 30th vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers @ 6:00 PM

June 13th vs. St. Lucie Mets @ 6:00 PM

June 27th vs. Bradenton Marauders @ 6:00 PM

July 16th vs. St. Luce Mets @ 6:00 PM

July 25th vs. Tampa Tarpons @ 6:00 PM

August 8th vs. Jupiter Hammerheads @ 6:00 PM

August 22nd vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels @ 6:00 PM

September 5th vs. Daytona Tortugas @ 6:00 PM







