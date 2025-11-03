Former Palm Beach Cardinal Wins First MLB Gold Glove Award

Published on November 3, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - On Sunday, November 2nd, Major League Baseball in conjunction with Rawlings announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the American and National Leagues.

Masyn Winn, a former Beachbird, was a recipient of his first Gold Glove Award.

Winn, drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 draft by the Cardinals, had a fantastic season defensively. He led all shortstops in Outs Above Average (OAA) for a majority of the season, finishing at third with 21 OAA. Winn also tied for sixth in Fielding Run Value (FRV), showing his consistency. That consistency was also shown through Winn's three errors in 129 games.

This is the fewest errors made by an MLB shortstop, and a true testament to Winn's dedication and hard work. While this was his first, Winn also became the 100th Gold Glove winner in Cardinals history. He played 61 games with the Palm Beach Cardinals before making his Major League debut in 2023.







Florida State League Stories from November 3, 2025

Former Palm Beach Cardinal Wins First MLB Gold Glove Award - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.