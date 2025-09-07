Palm Beach Holds on for 3-2 Victory over Daytona Saturday Night

Published on September 6, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Fantastic pitching and a three-run bottom of the fifth inning powered the Palm Beach Cardinals (30-34; 62-67) to a 3-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas (36-28; 65-65) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Tortugas only had a runner in scoring position twice in the contest.

In his professional debut, Cardinals' 2025 first round pick Liam Doyle struck out Daytona's Kyle Henley to start the game. The next batter, Alfredo Duno, turned on a slider for a solo home run, his third homer of the series and league-high 18th blast this season, to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Doyle finished his professional debut with 1 2/3 innings pitched and gave up one run on Duno's solo homer plus two walks, but he struck out three Daytona hitters and picked off a baserunner.

Pitching held the spotlight through the top of the fifth inning as the Tortugas maintained their 1-0 lead. For the Tortugas, starting pitcher JP Ortiz held the Cardinals to just two hits over four scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Bernard Mack (W, 2-1) held Daytona's bats in check.

Palm Beach's offense broke out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jose Suarez led off the inning with a double against Daytona relief pitcher Victor Diaz (L, 3-3; BS, 3). Chase Heath followed him with a single into center field in which Henley misplayed the ball for Daytona in center field and his error allowed Suarez to score to tie the game. Later in the inning, the Cardinals had the bases loaded with two outs. Trevor Haskins hit an infield RBI single towards Daytona shortstop Rafhlmil Torres to score Heath. Torres made a sliding stop on the ball but a throwing error allowed an additional run to score to put Palm Beach in front with a 3-1 lead after five innings.

After he pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning, Mack finished his strongest outing of the season with Palm Beach as he scattered three hits and three walks over 4 1/3 scoreless innings pitched with four strikeouts.

Hunter Kublick (H, 1) continued to stifle the Tortugas in the top of the seventh and eighth innings. Kublick used a slick double play kickstarted by Haskins with a diving stop and glove flip, along with two strikeouts to work around a pair of hits to hold onto Palm Beach's 3-1 lead.

Bruno Lopez (Sv, 1) took the mound in his first Single-A save opportunity in the top of the ninth inning. Arnaldo Lantigua tagged him for a solo home run to bring the Tortugas within a run, but Lopez struck out two Tortugas and the Cardinals held on to earn a second straight win with a 3-2 final score on the final Saturday night of the regular season.

The regular season finale takes place on Sunday, September 7th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.







