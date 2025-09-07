Fort Myers Falls, 14-3, to St. Lucie in Penultimate Game of Season

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 14-3 to the St. Lucie Mets at Hammond Stadium on Saturday night in the penultimate game of their 2025 campaign.

After a delay of an hour and thirty-nine minutes due to wet grounds, St. Lucie (77-53, 43-22) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning.

Fort Myers' (53-73, 25-36) starter Joel Garcia (0-4) walked the leadoff man, Mitch Voit, who scored one batter later on a Trey Snyder RBI double to make it 1-0 Mets.

The Mussels immediately responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Emmanuel Rodriguez and Quentin Young each reached on opposite field singles to begin the inning.

Bruin Agbayani then drew a walk, which loaded the bases for Jacob McCombs. McCombs tied the game 1-1 with a RBI groundout. The next man up, Enrique Jimenez, also grounded out to drive in a run and gave the Mussels a 2-1 lead.

The final run of the inning was driven in by Eduardo Beltre, who doubled into the gap in left-center to score Agbayani and put Fort Myers in front 3-1.

The lead was short lived, as the Mussels surrendered 13 unanswered runs to the Mets. St. Lucie scored four runs in the third inning off Garcia, who exited after three complete innings of work.

Dylan Questad entered in the top of the fourth inning and ran into trouble. He allowed three runs in the inning despite allowing just one hit. Questad issued three walks, two of which came around to score.

In the fifth, the Mets sent nine men to the dish and plated five additional runs. Three of the runs were charged to Questad, with the other two being charged to Tyler Stasiowski, who relieved Questad mid-inning.

Questad allowed six runs across 1.2 innings, while Stasiowski allowed a pair to score in 1.1 innings.

St. Lucie stole 13 bases in the victory to set a new franchise record. That also sets a single-game record for the most stolen bases by a team in the Florida State League since the MLB Research Tool began tracking the stat online in 2004.

Jakob Hall took over in the top of the seventh inning and struck out a pair in his lone inning of work.

Anthony Narvaez got the eighth and allowed another run to push the margin to 14-3.

Will Armbruester was the final Mussel pitcher in the game. He retired the side in order and recorded a strikeout in the ninth.

The season concludes on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Jason Doktorczyk (3-6, 5.00) starts on the mound for Fort Myers in the final game of the series against St. Lucie. Coverage begins at 11:40 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







