Mussels, Mets Season Finale Canceled

Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, the season finale between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets has been canceled and will not be made up.

The St. Lucie Mets finish the regular season with a record of 77-53, winning both the first and second halves of the season in the Eastern division of the Florida State League.

The FSL playoffs begin on Tuesday, with St. Lucie, Daytona, Lakeland and Clearwater competing for the league title.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels finish the season with a record of 52-73, last in the FSL. The team had eight walk-off wins at Hammond Stadium and finished the season with a 27-34 record at home. They return to action in April of 2026. Stay tuned to MightyMussels.com for the official schedule release this winter.







Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.