Threshers and Tarpons Finale Canceled on Sunday

Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at BayCare Ballpark, Sunday's regular season finale between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons has been canceled. With the Florida State League Playoff Field already decided and the 2025 regular season now over, this game will not be made up. Tickets can be exchanged for the home playoff game on September 9th. The gates will open at 5:30 PM for a 6:30 start on the final Dollar Tuesday of 2025.

Clearwater will play their next game on Tuesday, September 9, beginning the Florida State League Division Series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch will begin as originally scheduled at 6:30 PM...To purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







