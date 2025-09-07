Season Finale in Bradenton Canceled

Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The 2025 season finale between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up.

The Blue Jays conclude the season 60-66.

Thank you for supporting the Blue Jays in 2025 and we can't wait to welcome you to TD Ballpark in 2026!

Stay tuned to dunedinbluejays.com for updates including the 2026 FSL schedule, promotional schedule, and on-sale ticket dates.







Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.