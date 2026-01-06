Blue Jays, Jays Care Donate $12,842.50 to Local Causes

Published on January 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Toronto Blue Jays and Jays Care Foundation are proud to announce the donation of proceeds from a Spring Training 50/50 raffle to three local beneficiaries.

A total of $12,842.50 will be evenly divided among Greater Dunedin Little League, Dunedin Cares Food Pantry, and BayCare's St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation.

Funds directed to Greater Dunedin Little League will support the purchase of new equipment for local youth players for the 2026 season.

The contribution to Dunedin Cares will help the organization keep its food pantry shelves stocked throughout the holiday season.

For BayCare's St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation, the donation will support the Child Life Department and its complementary therapies, which provide comfort, healing, and emotional support to children and families during hospitalization.







