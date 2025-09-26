Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on September 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays have announced their 2026 Florida State League schedule, which begins with Opening Day at TD Ballpark on Thursday, April 2 vs. Bradenton (Pirates).

The club will play a total of 66 home games at TD Ballpark against all nine league opponents, including reigning FSL champion Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Jays will play nine games at home against local foe Clearwater, and 12 home games over two series against their other hometown opponent, the Tampa Tarpons.

The full promotional schedule detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

