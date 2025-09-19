Dunedin Blue Jays 2025 Season in Review

Published on September 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







While falling short of the playoffs in 2025, the Dunedin Blue Jays carved out a memorable season that has been etched into franchise history thanks to a crop of stars who passed through TD Ballpark.

Under first-year skipper Gil Kim, nineteen players earned their first promotion to High-A, six Blue Jays reached Double-A, two climbed to Triple-A, and Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage made history when he reached the Major Leagues.

The Blue Jays finished 60-66, posting the fourth-best record in the Florida State League West Division, and the third-best run differential (+39). The D-Jays came out hot, jumping to a 21-13 start and leading the FSL West by two games behind dominant pitching and a six-game win streak in May.

That early surge was fueled by the "Three-Headed Monster" of Yesavage, Gage Stanifer, and Khal Stephen, who overwhelmed the FSL before all three were promoted to High-A Vancouver on May 20.

Yesavage's 2025 season was historic. After dominating Dunedin with a 3-0 record, 2.43 ERA, and 55 strikeouts over 33.1 innings (with the team going 7-0 in his starts), he blazed through every level of the system. On September 15, he debuted in the Majors, striking out nine Rays batters, a franchise record for a Blue Jay's MLB debut, over five innings of one-run ball. Yesavage became the first player in Dunedin's Class-A era to reach the big leagues in the same season, and the first Blue Jay since Kendall Graveman (2014) to pass through all four full-season levels in a single year then reach the majors. He also earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors for his May 1 performance when he out-dueled Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter with six shutout innings and eight strikeouts.

Stephen posted a 3-0 record with a 2.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 39.1 innings before climbing to Double-A New Hampshire. He was later traded to Cleveland in the deadline deal that brought 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber to Toronto.

Stanifer excelled in a piggyback role of Yesavage, going 4-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 26 innings for Dunedin. He didn't allow a run over a 14-inning stretch in late-April and early-May, and after entering the season absent from prospect rankings, ended the season as Toronto's No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline after compiling a 2.86 ERA and 161 strikeouts (fifth-most in MiLB) across three levels.

In the bullpen, Colby Martin and Javen Coleman shined early. Martin opened the year with 14 straight scoreless outings before being traded to Miami, where he advanced to Triple-A. Coleman threw an immaculate inning, earned a Pitcher of the Week nod, and finished with a 3.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 54 innings between Dunedin and Vancouver this season.

After the May promotions, Dunedin welcomed reinforcements from the FCL Blue Jays, who would claim their first title in franchise history. Among them was Silvano Hechavarria, who in 11 games with Dunedin flashed video game numbers and owned a 1.90 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 47.1 frames.

Johnny King, Toronto's No. 6 prospect, was added in late-June as an 18-year-old and posted a 3.35 ERA in 11 outings for Dunedin. His 15.32 K/9 between FCL and Dunedin led all Minor League pitchers (min. 50 innings).

Austin Cates rebounded from a rocky start to post a 2.11 ERA and .193 opponent batting average over his final 14 appearances before earning a High-A promotion.

In the second half, Daniel Guerra broke out with a 2.42 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44.2 innings across his last 11 outings, highlighted by six no-hit shutout frames with eight strikeouts against Fort Myers on August 30 when he took a perfect game into the 6th.

Offensively, under hitting coach Nash Knight, Dunedin ranked among the FSL's top bats, swinging to a .244 AVG (4th), 85 HR (4th), .371 SLG (2nd), and .716 OPS (3rd). Through their first 46 games, the Jays led the league in home runs (41), OBP (.368), SLG (.416), OPS (.784), and runs scored (292).

Edward Duran was a breakout star behind the plate, hitting .296 with five homers and 35 RBI in 66 games. He owned a league-best 22-game hit streak from May 2-31, which matched the longest streak by a Blue Jay since 2005. Duran also threw out 33 attempted base stealers, which was tops in the FSL before his July promotion to High-A Vancouver.

Tucker Toman, Toronto's 2022 second-round pick, put together a breakout campaign in his third season with Dunedin, capped by a promotion to High-A Vancouver on August 15. Over his final 59 games, he hit .285 with 38 RBI, setting new career highs in home runs and RBI. Toman delivered several clutch moments throughout the year, including a two-run, game-tying double in Fort Myers on May 6 to secure a comeback from down six runs, a game-tying solo homer in the 8th inning against Fort Myers on June 14, and a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning on July 31 to clinch a series win over Lakeland.

Dunedin also hosted six MLB rehab assignments and 15 MiLB rehabs, highlighted by All-Stars Alek Manoah and Andrés Giménez, plus Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho. Other rehabbers included Yimi García, Amir Garrett, Kendry Rojas, Leo Jiménez, and Will Wagner.

Guided by manager Gil Kim, hitting coach Nash Knight, pitching coaches Cory Riordan and Antonio Caceres, and position coaches Ashley Stephenson and Rodrigo Vigil, the 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays authored a season to remember and one that promises big league talent for years to come.

Please stay tuned to dunedinbluejays.com and Dunedin Blue Jays social media platforms for the 2026 schedule, as well as offseason coverage and updates! We'll see you in 2026!







Florida State League Stories from September 19, 2025

Dunedin Blue Jays 2025 Season in Review - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.