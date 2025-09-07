Casey's Clutch Double Not Enough in 7-6 Thriller

BRADENTON, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped a late inning thriller on Saturday night, falling 7-6 to the Bradenton Marauders in game five of their six-game set at LECOM Park and the penultimate game of the 2025 season.

Dunedin jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Bradenton answered with a run in the 4th and a five-spot in the 5th to surge ahead 6-3. The Jays clawed back to even the score in the 7th on Jake Casey's clutch two-out, two-run double, but the Marauders plated the go-ahead run in the 8th to secure the win.

RHP Daniel Guerra (4 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 5 BB, 3 K) fired four innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts in his final start of 2025. The lone run on Guerra's ledger score on Adonys Guzman's 4th inning homer. Over his final 11 outings (five starts) in 2025, Guerra posted a 2.42 ERA with 48 strikeouts spanning 44.2 frames. Over his final two starts of the season, he allowed one run on four hits in ten innings of work.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-4) logged his third multi-hit game over his last four. He's hit safely in all four games during the series in Bradenton, going 8-for-15 (.533) with four RBI. Saturday marked his 20th multi-hit game of the season

LF Jake Casey (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) swatted a game-tying two-run double with two outs in the 7th to even the score 6-6. Casey's double left the bat at 106.6 MPH. Over his last eight games, Casey is batting .348 with three homers and six RBI.







