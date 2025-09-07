Lakeland Offense Explodes in 14-1 Win over Jupiter
Published on September 6, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers put it all together to pick up a dominant 14-1 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night.
Lakeland fell behind in the first but responded quickly with three runs in the second inning and jumped all over the Hammerheads from there. The Flying Tigers worked a season-high 14 walks to aid their 14-run performance.
Zack Lee and Ignacio Briceno were lights out in relief of starter Cash Kuiper as the bullpen threw 8 shutout innings to silence the Jupiter bats.
Beau Ankeney reached four times on the night including his first professional hit and his first RBIs in the win to stand out among many offensive performances from the Lakeland hitters.
Tomorrow marks the final game of the regular season before Lakeland heads to Clearwater for Game 1 of the FSL West Division Series. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the West Division Series will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium and tickets are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets
