Wood Fans Five and Humphreys Homers in Threshers Loss

Published on September 6, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - A late home run by Nathan Humphreys provided all the offense for the Clearwater Threshers (68-60, 32-30) despite a solid first two innings from Gage Wood in a 6-2 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (63-63, 27-34) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to finish the season on a high note when they return for the Sunday afternoon finale.

Tampa scored first in the opening frame, with a balk allowing a runner on third to come home and score with two outs in the top of the first to open the scoring. The Tarpons added three unearned runs in the top of the third to bring their advantage to 4-0. With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Tampa added another run on an RBI single to bump their lead to five runs.

Clearwater began a comeback in the fifth, starting with a one-out single by Logan Dawson. Manolfi Jimenez followed by beating out a groundout in the infield for a fielder's choice. After the second out of the inning, Nathan Humphreys smashed a 2-0 pitch from Jose M. Rodriguez to deep right field and over the wall for a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2. Tampa quickly got one of the runs back on an RBI double in the sixth to bring their lead back up to four runs. Clearwater put up a pair of hits in the ninth inning but couldn't get another one across as they fell 6-2 to the Tampa Tarpons.

Gage Wood (0-1) surrendered one run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in 2.0 innings but took the loss. Angel Liranzo surrendered four runs (one earned) on five hits in 3.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Adilson Peralto allowed one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. Gabe Craig struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Danyony Pulido struck out one and walked one in 1.0 shutout inning of relief.

Wood struck out the side in his first inning as a pro...Ferrara earned his first career steal in the opening inning...Humphreys has reached base in six consecutive games...Dawson reached twice in his first game as a professional...Craig has two strikeouts in two of his first three outings as a pro...The Threshers will return home on Sunday, September 7, to conclude the regular season at BayCare Ballpark against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







