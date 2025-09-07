Mets Set Single Game Franchise Record with 13 Steals in 14-3 Win at Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets set a single game franchise record with 13 stolen bases in a 14-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. They avoided their first four-game losing streak since May.

The 13 stolen bases gave the Mets 282 on the season which also sets a new franchise record. The previous record was 272 in 1990. The previous single game record was 11 steals which the Mets did in 1990 and twice this season, including on Tuesday against the Mussels.

The Mets swiped all 13 bases in the first five innings. Simon Juan set the record with the team's 12 th steal when he took third base in the fifth inning. Mitch Voit stole second base later in the fifth inning for the 13 th.

The Mets lineup cranked out 12 hits and drew nine walks. All nine hitters in the lineup reached base with eight recording a hit.

Sam Biller reached base four times on a hit-by-pitch and three walks. He stole four bases and scored three runs.

Voit was 1 for 4 with a single, two walks, three runs and three stolen bases. The Mets first round draft pick now has 20 steals in 22 pro games.

Trey Snyder went 2 for 4 with a double, two walks, two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.

Randy Guzman went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI.

AJ Salgado was 2 for 5 with a double, two walks, one RBI, two runs and one stolen base.

Juan was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, two RBI, run and two stolen bases.

Kevin Villavicenio finished 2 for 5 with a steal.

The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead two batters into the game when Voit drew a leadoff walk and Snyder followed with a RBI double off Joel Garcia.

The Mighty Mussels responded in the bottom of the first as their first three batters all reached and scored against Mets starter Omar Victorino. But Victorino settled down and did not allow another run over the next three innings.

Meanwhile the Mets scored 13 unanswered runs to build a 14-3 lead. They scored four in the third inning, three more in the fourth inning and five in the fifth inning to pull away.

Guzman gave the Mets the lead for good with a RBI sac fly in the third inning to plate Snyder for a 4-3 lead. Chase Meggers hit a RBI double with two outs in the frame to make it 5-3.

The Mets scored runs in the fourth inning on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Sprock and a wild pitch by Dylan Questad. Guzman brought home Voit with a run-scoring ground out to make it 8-3.

Salgado hit a two-run single in the fifth and Guzman followed with a two-run double to make it 13-3.

Victorino pitched 4.0 innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Caden Wooster, signed after the draft out of Santa Clara, made his pro debut and pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

Nicolas Carreno pitched 4.0 shutout innings to finish the game and get the win.

The Mets (77-53, 43-22) and Mighty Mussels (52-73, 25-36) conclude the regular season on Sunday. First pitch at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

