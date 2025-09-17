Flying Tigers Capture Florida State League Title with Sweep of Daytona

LAKELAND, FL - The Lakeland Flying Tigers captured their first Florida State League title since 2012 with a 8-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night in Lakeland.

Stephen Hrustich put the Flying Tigers in front in the 4th inning with an RBI single after a back-and-forth first three innings and Lakeland broke the game open in the 5th as Nick Dumesnil and Jesus Pinto came in to score on a two-out error and pushed the lead to 5-2.

Gabriel Reyes started for the Flying Tigers and surrendered a pair of runs in 4.1 IP before turning it over to the bullpen to finish the job with Pedro Garcia and Logan Berrier shutting out the Tortugas the rest of the way.

The Flying Tigers completed the rare sweep of the Florida State League in 2025 and became just the third team in league history to win both halves of the regular season and the FSL Championship (1995 Daytona, 2024 Palm Beach). Lakeland won 75 games in the regular season and dominated at home with a 44-21 final mark at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Flying Tigers will be back to defend in April 2026 and fans can get in on the action with Single-Game tickets and Season ticket options going on sale later this offseason at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets







