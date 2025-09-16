Aroon Escobar Named Florida State League All-Star

Published on September 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After beginning the first half of the season in Clearwater, Threshers infielder Aroon Escobar has been named a Florida State League All-Star at second base for his performance in the 2025 season. After spending his first three seasons in rookie ball, Escobar broke out in Clearwater, debuting on the 2025 Opening Day roster and starring in 69 games for the Threshers with an OPS of .829, 11 home runs, and 42 RBI. His home run mark finished the FSL season in a tie for fifth on the league leaderboard, pacing the Threshers in homers long after his early July call-up to High-A Jersey Shore.

Aroon hit the ground running with the Threshers, reaching base safely in each of the 19 games he played in April and beginning his year with the second-longest on-base streak by a Thresher in the entire 2025 season. He took home the Phillies Hitter of the Month honor in April in his first month above rookie-level baseball. Through his first two months, he had hit eight home runs and 27 RBIs with a batting average well over .300. For much of his tenure with the Threshers, Escobar ranked towards or at the top of the Florida State League across most batting categories in a regular season where the Threshers finished with the third-best record in the entire league. Phillies prospect

Escobar played a large part in the Threshers' 2025 success and authored some great moments on the field in the 40th season of Minor League Baseball in Clearwater. He started the year with a game-tying two-out grand slam in Clearwater's Home Opener and finished with five RBIs, the most by a Thresher in a single game in 2025. After 69 games and a slash line of .285/.377/.452, Escobar was transferred to High-A after the Fourth of July series, and finished his strong campaign with a call-up to Double-A Reading. Across three levels, Escobar finished third in hits, second in runs scored, and tied for fourth in home runs, with his eleven homers in Clearwater alone putting him in a tie for ninth.

Shop Threshers gear anytime at the Diamond Outfitters Online Team Store ...Spring Training tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/phillies/spring-training ...BayCare Ballpark Weekly Happy Hour begins on Wednesday, September 17, at 5:00 PM at the Frenchy's Tiki Pavilion on the left field concourse...Gates open at 5:00 PM with food samples provided by Abe's Place...Admission is free for patrons 21 years and older...Gates Close at 9:00 PM...Come to BayCare Ballpark on Halloween Night for Boo Bash for Family Friendly Trick-or-Treating from 5:30 - 8:30 PM...Visit threshersbaseball.com for more information.







Florida State League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.