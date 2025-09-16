Three Palm Beach Cardinals Named to FSL All-Star Team

Published on September 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - On Tuesday, September 16, Minor League Baseball announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Single-A classification in Major League Baseball's Player Development system, including the Florida State League. Deniel Ortiz, Rainiel Rodriguez, and Jason Savacool were all awarded a spot on the All-Star Team.

Deniel Ortiz, 21, was selected as an All-Star third baseman. He ended his season with Palm Beach slashing .285/.406/.446 with a .852 OPS, 10 HR, 36 RBI, and 31 SB. Ortiz was recognized for his phenomenal performance through the season, earning FSL Player of the week for the week of 6/29, FSL Player of the Month for June, and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for June. Ortiz's explosive hitting and dynamic plays quickly made him become a player to follow this season. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 16th round out of Walters State Community College in 2024 and was promoted to Peoria (A+) on July 29, 2025. He currently rests at #23 on the Cardinals Top 30 Prospects list.

Rainiel Rodriguez, 18, was selected as an All-Star designated hitter, slashing .249/.373/.498 in his season with Palm Beach. He also ended with a .871 OPS, 13 HR, and 43 RBI. Rainiel has had a decorated career thus far, receiving multiple Player of the Week, Month, and All-Star awards from the DSL and FCL. Born in the Dominican Republic, Rodriguez spent a large portion of his childhood in Philadelphia before moving back when he was 16. From there, the Cardinals signed him as an international free agent in 2024, and he has flown into the top 5 prospects list for the Cardinals organization. He was promoted to Peoria on September 4, 2025.

Jason Savacool, 23, was selected as an All-Star starting pitcher. He ended his season with Palm Beach with 11 games played, 4 wins, 1.61 ERA, 46 SO, 7.39 SO/9, and a .189 AVG. Savacool was quickly promoted to Peoria on June 10, 2025 after a stellar season in Palm Beach. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Maryland, where he was a decorated pitcher during his three seasons.

