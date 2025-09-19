Three Marauders Named 2025 FSL All-Stars

BRADENTON, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced the Florida State League All-Star teams for the 2025 regular season which features multiple Marauders.

Outfielder Edward Florentino was one of three FSL outfielders honored after a sparkling 2025 campaign. The Dominican Republic native was promoted to Single-A Bradenton on June 21 from the Florida Complex League and took off immediately.

In 54 games with the Marauders, he slashed .262/.380/.503 with 10 home runs, 36 runs batted in and 29 stolen bases. After his promotion, only two players in the Florida State League hit more homers and drove in more runs. His 29 swipes were the second most over that stretch only behind teammate Yordany De Los Santos.

Florentino was honored as FSL Player of the Month for July and Player of the Week on July 6. Additionally, he was named the Top Prospect from the Florida Complex League and the No. 99 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline at the end of the season. He will begin the 2026 campaign at 19 years old.

Venezuelan reliver Inmer Lobo was honored for another strong season with Bradenton. Through 13 outings and 31.2 innings, the southpaw led all Marauders arms with a 1.71 ERA (minimum 25 IP). In the process, he provided nine scoreless outings, including eight where he recorded six or more outs.

He was promoted to High-A Greensboro on June 24, marking his first opportunity past the Class-A Level. Over 23 innings of work for the Grasshoppers, he posted a .274 ERA and limited opponents to a .198 average.

Infielder Sammy Stafura was named the FSL's All-Star Shortstop after splitting time between the Daytona Tortugas and Bradenton. Stafura was acquired by the Pirates from the Cincinnati Reds organization near the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for big-league third basemen Ke'Bryan Hayes on July 30.

Following the trade, Stafura was assigned to Single-A Bradenton for four games where he went 4-for-16, including a 3-for-4 performance where he finished a home run shy of the cycle. He was quickly transferred to High-A Greensboro the following week.

Between Daytona and Bradenton, the former second-round selection slashed .260/.361/.377 with six home runs, 60 runs batted in and 32 stolen bases over 93 games.

The 20-year-old finishes the 2025 season ranked as the Pirates No. 7 prospect via MLB Pipeline.

The Marauders finished the regular season with a 60-69 record. They open the 2026 campaign on Friday, April 2 to begin a three-game series at the Dunedin Blue Jays. They kick off their home season on Tuesday, April 7 at LECOM Park with the first of six against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

