Bradenton Marauders Season Finale Canceled
Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Today's season finale between the Bradenton Marauders and Dunedin Blue Jays has been canceled and will not be made up.
With the game tied at 0-0 and two outs in the top of the third, inclement weather delayed and eventually canceled the contest. Marauders starter Jeter Martinez was sharp, tossing 2.2 innings while striking out five hitters.
The Marauders finish the 2025 season at 60-69. Bradenton will begin the 2026 regular season on the road at TD Ballpark versus the Dunedin Blue Jays on April 2nd.
