Mets Regular Season Finale at Fort Myers Cancelled

Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Sunday's regular season finale between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Mets' next game is on Tuesday against the Daytona Tortugas in game 1 of the FSL East Divisional playoff series. It is a best-of-three series. First pitch at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday is 6:35 p.m.

Game 2 will be at Clover Park on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. If necessary game 3 will be Friday at Clover Park at 6:10 p.m.

The Mets finished the regular season with a 77-53 record which was the best in the Florida State League.







